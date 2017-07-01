Trump Meets President Moon: War or Peace in Korea?

Confrontation between the US and China looks set to intensify after the Trump administration approved a $1.4 billion arms sale to Taiwan, casting a shadow over Donald Trump’s meeting with South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in.

Donald Trump’s travel ban came back into effect late Thursday night after a Supreme Court ruling lifted an injunction on parts of the executive order. What comes next in the fight against the ban? Ted Rall, columnist and political cartoonist, joins the show.

A new escalation in Syria looks to be on the horizon with Turkey possibly preparing an invasion of regions held by the Kurdish YPG in the northern region of Afrin. But the Kurdish forces are warning that they will put up fierce resistance. Walter speaks with Kani Xulam, the executive director of the American-Kurdish Information Network.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com