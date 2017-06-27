Trump-Modi Meeting: American and Indian Nationalism Go Head-to-Head

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Donald Trump in Washington — but underneath the surface, are Trump’s “America First” and Modi’s “Make in India” strategies incompatible?

The injunction on Donald Trump’s travel ban has been partially lifted by the Supreme Court, and the case will be heard in full in October. What does this mean for the fight against the Trump agenda? Brian is joined by Trina Realmuto, an attorney with the National Lawyers Guild’s National Immigration Project.

The FARC in Colombia is expected to officially complete its process of disarmament tomorrow, but a hunger strike begins today as political prisoners say the government has been dragging its feet in implementing its end of the bargain. Right-wing paramilitary violence continues to surge. James Jordan, a member of the Alliance for Global Justice, joins Brian with a first-hand account of what's been taking place in Colombia.

