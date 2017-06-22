Democratic Party Elites Stick With Losing Strategy

Republican Karen Handel has won the special election in Georgia. The Democratic Party establishment has been expecting big electoral victories due to Trump’s unpopularity, but this is not materializing.

In a dramatic shakeup, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has been ousted and replaced by King Salman’s 31-year-old son, who has played a central role in the Kingdom’s genocidal war against Yemen. Massoud Shadjareh, co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

Theresa May has laid out her government’s proposed laws in the annual Queen’s Speech — but as protests swell in the streets in the aftermath of the Grenfell fire, are her days as Prime Minister numbered? Steve Hedley, assistant general secretary of the RMT Union, and activist Jacqueline Walker, join Brian to discuss if a Corbyn-led government could be around the corner.

