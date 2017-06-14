Jeff Sessions Testifies: What Did He Say About Comey, Trump, Russia?

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has testified in a public Senate Intelligence committee hearing. What did he say about Comey, Trump and the investigation into alleged election meddling as the Russia witch hunt continues to roll on?

Donald Trump celebrates his 71st birthday day as a political civil war continues to engulf Washington. We take a look at a life marked by extreme bigotry, extreme privilege and dumb luck. Brian is joined by Anoa Changa, the host of the weekly show The Way With Anoa and Deputy Director of MPACT, and by Ben Weaver, Political Director of MPACT

The diplomatic crisis among Gulf monarchies continues to develop rapidly. Qatar has hired George W. Bush’s attorney general John Ashcroft as its lawyer and for ‘crisis response’. What’s next in the rift in the Gulf? Massoud Shadjareh, co-founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

