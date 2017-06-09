UK Election: The Big Takeaway

The UK has voted in a landmark election, and the results show serious gains being made by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. Has Theresa May’s gamble in calling a snap election backfired?

Former FBI director James Comey testified yesterday before the Senate Intelligence Committee — but the mainstream corporate media had made up its mind ahead of time to keep the anti-Russia witch hunt going. Dave Lindorff of ThisCantBeHappening.net, and Walter Smolarek, Sputnik News analyst, joins the show.

Donald Trump has been promoting his infrastructure plans across the country as his administration seeks up to $1 trillion to repair bridges, roads and airports — but is this just a cynical maneuver to institute a massive privatization program. Financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey joins Brian.

