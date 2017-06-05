British Election Upset? Corbyn and the Left Surging

© REUTERS/ Neil Hall UK Election Campaigns Suspended for Second Time After London Terror Attacks

This is the week that Britain votes in the general election. In just three days time, voters will decide whether to push ahead with five more years of Conservative austerity, or opt for the radical alternative put forward by Jeremy Corbyn.

Today is the 50th anniversary of the start of the 6-day war, which led to the West Bank and Gaza both being occupied by Israel and the annexation of the Golan Heights from Syria. Joyce Chediac, a journalist with LiberationNews.org and a long-time Palestine solidarity activist, and Richard Becker, the West Coast Regional Coordinator of the ANSWER Coalition, join the show.

The Democrats have launched their Resistance Summer campaign. But is anyone really taking seriously the idea that the Party can lead the resistance to Trump after its embarrassing election defeat? Anoa Changa, host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa, joins the show.

