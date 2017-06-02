Hillary Clinton Speaks: I Blame You and You and You and You and You!

Who's to blame for Hillary Clinton's shocking loss to Donald Trump? According to Hillary Clinton, it's everyone but herself.

Leaders from China and the EU are gathering in Brussels. As the Trump administration continues to alienate European leaders with his trashing of the Paris climate treaty, does this give an opening for Beijing to become closer to the EU? David Ewing of the US-China Peoples Friendship Association joins the show.

With less than one week until the UK's general election, could the unthinkable happen as Jeremy Corbyn surges in the polls? Has Prime Minister Theresa May's gamble in calling a snap election backfired? Steve Hedley, the assistant General Secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers Union (RMT), joins Brian to analyze if Britain could actually have a Left Labour government in a week's time.

