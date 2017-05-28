US Military Veterans Declare War Against War on Memorial Day

As the United States marks Memorial Day, anti-war veterans are taking part in two days of actions in Washington aimed at fighting back against the Trump administration’s increased militarism. We’ll speak with organizers of the events in DC, as well as veterans who have spoken out against US occupation and intervention. The Memorial Day action's main organizer is Veterans for Peace, which has recently gone international, uniting anti-war veterans from all over the world.

