What Did Trump Actually Say at NATO Summit?

© AP Photo/ Susan Walsh In Obama's Footsteps? Trump Names Russia Among Three Threats NATO Faces

Donald Trump made his first visit to NATO yesterday in Brussels as he also met with leaders of the European Union, but the visit reportedly did not go as well as expected amid differences over Russia and military spending.

Brazil's President Michel Temer deployed the army on Wednesday as protests and calls for his impeachment increased. Will Temer be driven from office as his approval rate dips into single digits? Brian is joined by Kim Ives, an editor of Haiti Liberte newspaper, and by Brazilian activist and research fellow at the Center for Hemispheric Affairs Aline Piva.

Oil prices dropped yesterday after a meeting of OPEC countries decided to extend production cuts, but not by as much as was expected. Is the extension enough to put an end to the global oil glut? And what does it mean for the economic war between shale gas frackers and oil drillers? Steve Keen, professor at Kingston University, joins the show.

