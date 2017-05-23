The "Art" of a New Arms Race: Trump Tours the Middle East

Donald Trump’s first trip abroad continues as Israel’s President Netanyahu welcomed him in Tel Aviv. He’ll meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today — but is there any indication that Trump will deviate from the United States’ decades-old fervently pro-Israel orientation?

Trump’s proposed budget reportedly includes $800 billion in cuts to Medicaid over ten years in line with the “TrumpCare” bill that passed the House of Representative. Will these cuts, along with others to a number of social programs, spell disaster for millions of Americans who rely on these services? Brian is joined by Dr. Carol Paris, President of Physicians for a National Health Plan.

New developments are shaping the tumultuous relationship between the United States and China. Recent revelations about the break up of a CIA spy ring and the confirmation of a new US ambassador have come on the heels of China’s historic Belt and Road Forum. Keith Bennett, China expert, joins the show.

