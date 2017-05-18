State of Siege: Is Trump Facing Impeachment?

The war inside the political establishment reached new heights as news broke about the existence of memos written by James Comey documenting Trump's request for him to drop the probe into Michael Flynn. Is a possible impeachment in the making?

Turkish President Erdogan has completed two days of talks in Washington with Donald Trump. Did Erdogan come away empty handed? Did the talks contribute to a new beginning in the Turkey-US relationship, or are relations likely to remain rocky? Brian is joined by Kani Xulan, executive director of the Kurdish American Information Network, and by Loud & Clear producer Walter Smolarek.

President Trump hosts Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos at the White House today for their first meeting — but Trump has already met with two former Presidents of Colombia since becoming president. What’s the Trump administration’s posture toward peace in Colombia and the continent? Dr. James Cockroft, founder of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity, joins the show.

