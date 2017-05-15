Nakba Day: Why Does the United States Support Israeli Apartheid?

Today is Nakba Day, the commemoration of the murderous displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the creation of the State of Israel in 1948. Now a new bill has been proposed in the Israeli parliament that seeks to criminalize marking the day, at the same time as thousands of Palestinian prisoners continue a hunger strike in Israeli jails and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to push through legislation officially making Israel a nation state.

