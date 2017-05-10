With a New President in South Korea, Could Peace Break Out on the Peninsula?

Moon Jae-in has won the presidential election in South Korea in a historic win that is set to change the relationship with the North. But what will his victory mean for the plans of the Trump administration?

© AP Photo/ Abdul Khaliq Trump's Advisers Reportedly Propose Plan to Change US Strategy in Afghanistan David Swanson of WarIsACrime.Org joins the show.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is in Washington today for talks with his counterpart Rex Tillerson. The two are set to discuss "de-escalation zones" in Syria as the anti-Russia witch hunt continues in Washington. Dmitry Babich, independent political analyst, joins Brian.

