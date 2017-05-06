South Korea Votes: A New Day for North-South Relations?

South Korea holds its first presidential election since the impeachment of conservative Park Geun-hye tomorrow. Who are the candidates and what are they saying about peace on the Korean peninsula? Will any of them aim to forge a more diplomatic relationship with the North? And as the U.S. THAAD missile system is deployed, what are the candidates saying about the South Korean relationship with the United States? This election will have profound consequences for Korea, the region and the whole world.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!