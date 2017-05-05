France's Unhappy Choice

The run-off to determine the next President of France takes place on Sunday. Will it be the former banker Macron or National Front's Marine Le Pen, and how high are the stakes for the future of Europe?

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has set a timeline for the overhaul of the country’s pacifist constitution as tensions heat up in the region. Author and writer Patrick Lawrence joins the show.

President Trump met with the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington this week as the White House has said moving its embassy to Israel to Jerusalem is a serious prospect. Palestinian solidarity activist Joe Catron speaks with Brian about the importance of the visit and if any progress has really been made toward the peace process resuming.

