Hamas Reveals Shift on Israel as Trump Meets With Palestine's Abbas

© AP Photo/ Hamas Ready to Support Palestinian State in 1967 Borders

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is meeting with Donald Trump today, shortly after Hamas announced its new charter which calls for a Palestinian state with 1967 borders and disassociated itself from the Muslim Brotherhood.

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Donald Trump over the phone yesterday in the first communication between the two leaders since Trump launched a cruise missile strike on Syria. Where are Russia's relations with the west heading? Brian is joined by independent political commentator Dmitry Babich.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced the convening of a constituent assembly to the fury of the country's right-wing opposition. Will this be a turning point for the country's Bolivarian Revolution? Political analyst and author Arnold August joins the show.

