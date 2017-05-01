May Day's Revival: Mass Protests to Take Place Across the US

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Labor Day Parade Held in Moscow With Thousands of Participants

Today is May Day, or International Workers' Day, which is marked around the world as a day to celebrate the achievements of the labor movement and to continue the fight for social justice. In many countries, it's an official holiday. Here in the United States, where the holiday began, the memory of the day’s origins has long been suppressed by the powers that be. But on the first May Day under the Trump administration, a resurgence of both the workers' movement and the immigrant rights movement looks set to hit the streets today in huge numbers.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!