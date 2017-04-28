Hurricane Trump Came Ashore 100 Days Ago: How Much Damage?

Tomorrow marks 100 days since Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Even before he was inaugurated, a new wave of protest swept the country against his proposed policies and the campaign of bigotry that he ran. This people’s movement has grown since he took office as he has attempted to usher in racist immigration orders and put forward a pro-corporate and anti-worker agenda, as well as accelerating US aggression through his foreign policy.

