Is Trump Planning Major Escalation of War in Afghanistan?

Secretary of Defence James Mattis made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan on Monday. The visit came on the heels of Donald Trump dropping the largest non-nuclear bomb on the country and the Taliban stepping up its attacks across the country — is a serious US escalation on the horizon?
Venezuela's opposition openly calls for an economic war against the government of Nicolas Maduro as deadly right-wing protests continue around the country, but large pro-government demonstrations are ignored by the western media. Journalist and lecturer Arnold August joins the show.
