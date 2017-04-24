Thinker, Fighter Mumia Abu Jamal: 'A Life of Revolutionary Purpose'

© Flickr/ Prison Radio US Political Prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal Sues Prison for Withholding Critical Medical Treatment

Today is the 63rd birthday of Mumia Abu-Jamal, perhaps the most well known of the political prisoners currently being held in the United States. Mumia is also in court today, as his supporters will take to the streets in Philadelphia. His lifetime of struggle, beginning with his membership in the Black Panther Party, has been an inspiration for generations of activists, and his case has been taken up by those seeking social justice across the world. But Mumia is far from the only political prisoner being held in US prisons today. We'll discuss this for the full hour today.

