A Political Earthquake in France?

The first round of France's presidential election takes place this weekend, with the chance that the traditionally mainstream parties will be brushed aside by voters as candidates from the far-right and radical left soar in the polls.
Bernie Sanders has joined the new chair of the DNC Tom Perez for a unity tour across the US, but is the Democratic Party actually serious about transforming itself into a progressive organization, or is it likely to remain the graveyard of social movements? Ted Rall, editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.
Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)