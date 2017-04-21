A Political Earthquake in France?

The first round of France's presidential election takes place this weekend, with the chance that the traditionally mainstream parties will be brushed aside by voters as candidates from the far-right and radical left soar in the polls.

© REUTERS/ Vincent Kessler Le Pen Reveals When She Will Hold 'Frexit' Referendum if Elected

Peace negotiations between the National Democratic Front and the government of the Philippines are set to continue in the near future in Oslo, but with a ceasefire now off the table what are the prospects for lasting peace coming to the country after almost half a century of war? Brian is joined by, Legal Consultant of the Peace Negotiating Panel of the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) in the peace negotiations and President of the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers.

Bernie Sanders has joined the new chair of the DNC Tom Perez for a unity tour across the US, but is the Democratic Party actually serious about transforming itself into a progressive organization, or is it likely to remain the graveyard of social movements? Ted Rall, editorial cartoonist and columnist, joins the show.

