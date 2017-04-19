Tory Surprise! Snap UK Election and the Fate of Brexit

© AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas British Prime Minister May Announces Date of Early General Election

British Prime Minister Theresa May has announced a snap general election to be held on June 8th, with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn welcoming the move. With Brexit, a second Scottish independence referendum, and the possibility of a coup against Corbyn looming, this election is crucial to the future of the UK.

Palestinian prisoners have launched the largest mass hunger strike ever in Israeli jails, as more than 1,600 have so far announced that they are taking part and Israel rules out talks with the hunger strikers. Brian is joined by independent filmmaker and journalist Dan Cohen.

Defence Secretary James Mattis was in Saudi Arabia yesterday on the first leg of a trip to the region on the heels of National Security Advisor HR McMaster's trip to Afghanistan and Pakistan. What do Trump's generals have in mind for the Middle East? Loud & Clear's producer Walter Smolarek discusses the importance of the trip.

