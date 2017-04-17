Trump's New 'Military First' Policy Puts Generals in Charge

Donald Trump has unleashed a wave of aggressive foreign policy moves in recent weeks. From the Tomahawk missile strikes against Syria to the dropping of the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan, and moving what he called an 'Armada' toward the Korean peninsula, the Trump administration is signaling that it is ready for war — globally. This contrasts sharply with his isolationist message on the campaign trail. Are Trump's beloved generals fully in the driver's seat when it comes to his administration’s foreign policy?

