WMD's for Real: Pentagon Drops 21,000-Pound Bomb on Afghanistan

The United States has dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan, continuing Donald Trump's embrace of extreme militarism and setting a dangerous precedent for further aggression to come.

Turkey holds a referendum on Sunday on its constitution, with President Erdogan urging a vote that opponents say is a move to establish or solidify a dictatorship. But there are indications that once again a gamble could backfire on Erdogan. Ceyda Karan, a Columnist at Jumhuriyet Daily, and Ahsen Akdal, a writer with the Turkish newspaper SoL, join the show.

Donald Trump has announced that he will not label China a currency manipulator, pulling the plug on one of the bedrocks of his campaign. Is this part of a larger foreign policy shift after his meeting with Xi Jinping? Steve Keen, professor of economics at Kingston University, joins Brian.

