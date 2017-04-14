Register
    WMD's for Real: Pentagon Drops 21,000-Pound Bomb on Afghanistan

    Brian Becker
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by Greg Mello, executive director of the Los Alamos Study Group.

    GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast
    © Photo: U.S. Department of Defense
    Pentagon Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan for First Time Ever
    The United States has dropped what is considered to be the largest non-nuclear bomb in eastern Afghanistan, continuing Donald Trump's embrace of extreme militarism and setting a dangerous precedent for further aggression to come.

    Turkey holds a referendum on Sunday on its constitution, with President Erdogan urging a vote that opponents say is a move to establish or solidify a dictatorship. But there are indications that once again a gamble could backfire on Erdogan. Ceyda Karan, a Columnist at Jumhuriyet Daily, and Ahsen Akdal, a writer with the Turkish newspaper SoL, join the show.

    Donald Trump has announced that he will not label China a currency manipulator, pulling the plug on one of the bedrocks of his campaign. Is this part of a larger foreign policy shift after his meeting with Xi Jinping? Steve Keen, professor of economics at Kingston University, joins Brian.

    referendum, Donald Trump, Afghanistan, China, Turkey
