The Dictatorship of Google: 'We Decide What is True and What is Not'

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker is joined by, Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology.

Google has unveiled a feature that it says is aimed at fact-checking "fake news." Are we headed towards a world where huge corporations determine what's true and what's "fake"?

The United States has signaled that removing Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria is once again a priority. What's next in the Trump administration's assault on Syrian sovereignty, and how will Russia and Iran respond? Stephen Gowans, the author of 'Washington's Long War on Syria' joins the show.

US Plans to Topple Assad Family Go Back Six Presidents, CIA Doc Reveals

Today marks the 15th anniversary of the short-lived right-wing coup against Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez. A decade and a half on, the opposition continues it violent attempts at overthrowing the socialist government, but the Bolivarian Revolution fights on., journalist and lecturer, speaks with Brian about the significance of the coup's anniversary and what's next for Venezuela.

