Trump Meets Xi but Are China and the US on a Collision Course?

Donald Trump came face to face with Xi Jinping for the first time yesterday after months of aggressive rhetoric from the new US president toward China. As the meeting continues today — taking up controversial issues such as the South China Sea, Taiwan, North Korea and trade policy — will tensions ease? Or will the hostile posture of Trump toward Beijing continue?

