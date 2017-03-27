As Public Opinion Turns: AIPAC and Israel Declare War on BDS Campaign

The America-Israel Public Affairs Committee, AIPAC, is currently convening in Washington, DC for its annual summit. While high level politicians, including Vice President Mike Pence, are in attendance, protesters have been gathering outside to voice their solidarity with Palestine. As the Trump administration’s foreign policy takes shape, what will their orientation towards Israel be? How does AIPAC effect the political climate in the United States? Will the BDS movement and public support for Palestine continue to grow? We spend the full episode today discussing these questions and more.

