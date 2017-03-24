"Wiretap" of Trump Shows Vastness of US Surveillance State

The war between the intelligence agencies and the Trump administration deepens with House Intelligence Committee chair Devin Nunes’ explosive announcement that members of the Trump transition team were subject to “incidental” surveillance.

Peace talks are underway in Geneva between the Syrian government and opposition, but fierce fighting is underway throughout the country. Political analyst Marwa Osman joins the show.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is visiting Australia and New Zealand this week amid uncertainty over the Trump administration’s protectionist orientation towards international trade. Will China fill the vacuum? China expert Keith Bennett discuses this with Brian.

