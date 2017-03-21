Supreme Court Nominee Neil Gorsuch Was Apologist for Bush Era Torture

Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation hearings are underway as Gorsuch himself is scheduled to testify today. What would it mean if this hard-right conservative takes a seat on the Supreme Court?

International controversy rages as a high-ranking UN official is forced to resign after releasing a report labeling Israel an apartheid state. Lara Kiswani, Executive Director of the Arab Resource & Organizing Center, and Mike Prysner, a journalist with TeleSur, join the show.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi met with President Trump in the White House yesterday. Trump is now the fifth consecutive president to bomb the country — is there any hope of the US government getting its hands off of Iraq? Raed Jarrar, Government Relations Manager at the American Friends Service Committee, discuses this with Brian.

