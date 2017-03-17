The Trump Budget: Boosting Pentagon, Cutting on the Poor

Once again, the administration's travel ban targeting majority-Muslim countries has been defeated in court, and Donald Trump is furious.

Is Daesh about to be defeated in Iraq? As US-backed forces make a final push on Mosul, the humanitarian situation is catastrophic with more than 100,000 people displaced. Alberto Garcia Watson, a journalist and former senior Middle East correspondent for HispanTV, joins the show.

The Trump administration's budget outline proposes devastating cuts — if they get their way, the burden of the huge Pentagon boost will fall squarely on the back of the poor and working class. Anoa Changa, editor at large with the Progressive Army and host of the weekly radio show The Way With Anoa, discusses this with Brian.

