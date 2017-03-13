Leaked CIA Cyberweapon Cache Reveals Grave Danger to Civil Liberties

Last week, Wikileaks released the largest disclosure of CIA secrets ever. Although Donald Trump once said he loved Wikileaks, the White House was quick to attack the release of CIA secrets. Today, we take a big-picture look at leaks. Why are successive administrations so intent on persecuting whistleblowers? Is there anything Trump can do to stop them? And how do leaks help the people hold the government accountable?

