John Whitehead on CIA Vault 7 Release: This is No Longer a Democracy

Wikileaks has released the largest ever leak of documents from the CIA — a batch of thousands of documents code-named Vault 7. It shows that the agency has the ability to hack into virtually all popular encryption apps. Is there nowhere to hide from illegal govt spying?

Republicans have released their plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. Are they gearing up to try to pass through an even bigger giveaway to the insurance companies? Brian is joined by Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-director of Popular Resistance.

Today International Women's Day is being marked around the world, including in many countries where it's a national holiday. Here in the United States, organizers are planning a "Day Without Women" strike aimed at the Trump administration's policies. Jodi Dean, professor and author, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!