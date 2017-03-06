Trumponomics: Wall Street Bubbles, Bank Deregulation, Privatization

© REUTERS/ Brendan McDermid How Trumponomics Will Affect the Global Economy in 2017

Nearly ten years on from the Great Recession, we take a look at the state of the economy. As the Trump administration's plans start to take form, how will his proposed policies such as deregulation, a border tax, domestic tax reform and infrastructure spending affect the economy? Will his protectionist policies lead to global trade contracting? And with the Dow crossing 21,000, is the stock market in a bubble.

