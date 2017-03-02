Trump's Exploits Weeping War Widow and Liberal Media Applauds

Democratic commentators and the corporate media are fawning over Trump’s speech on Tuesday and His especially shameless exploitation of the widow of a Navy SEAL who died in a raid in Yemen that killed nine children under the age of 13, many of their mothers and other Yemeni civilians

War criminal and former president George W. Bush took a rare step into the public spotlight to criticize Donald Trump for “racism and name-calling”. Cindy Sheehan, legendary anti-war activist who hosts the podcast Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox joins the show.

100 years ago today, Puerto Ricans has US citizenship imposed on them with the enactment of the Jones Act. However, the island remains a US colony to this day, as economic crisis deepens and Wall Street vultures circle. Brian is joined by Camilo Matos of the Puerto Rican Nationalist Party.

