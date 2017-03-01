Democrats Poised to Rubber Stamp Trump's Vision

After the first month in office marked by mass protests, fierce infighting, and heightened diplomatic tension, President Donald Trump has delivered a wide-ranging speech to Congress.

Yang Jiechi, China's top diplomat, wrapped up a two-day visit to the United States yesterday and met with Rex Tillerson to discuss the strained US-China relationship and prepare the ground for a summit between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping. Brian is joined by David Ewing, the chair of the San Francisco branch of the US-China People's Friendship Association.

Residents near the site of the proposed THAAD missile system the United States plans to deploy in South Korea have filed a lawsuit as a global movement against the deployment grows. Hyun Lee, a member of the Solidarity Committee for Democracy and Peace in Korea and the Task Force to Stop THAAD in Korea and Militarism in Asia and the Pacific, joins the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!