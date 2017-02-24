After Shocking Loss, Will Democrats Choose Sanders Supporter to Lead?

Reeling from their humiliating defeat in the 2016 election, the Democratic National Committee convenes this weekend to elect a new chair. Keith Ellison wants the party to take a progressive turn, but is it too late?

The big tech corporations bet big on Hillary Clinton, but are now scrambling to cozy up to Trump. Facebook has made a huge donation to CPAC — the Conservative Political Action Conference. Dr. Robert Epstein, the Senior Research Psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, joins the show.

China has condemned US patrols in the South China Sea, calling them dangerous and provocative. The aircraft-carrier strike group led by USS Carl Vinson conducting naval and air operations in the South China Sea this week is the first challenge to Beijing’s expansive maritime claims to the waters since Donald Trump took office. Are the patrols merely routine, or is it part of an increased aggression under Donald Trump? Author and political analyst Patrick Lawrence talks of the significance or these patrols and what to expect from the White House and Beijing going forward.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!