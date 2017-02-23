Standing Rock Water Protectors Evicted But Vow to Fight On

After months of peaceful protest, the water protectors at Standing Rock were targeted for eviction by law enforcement and the government, but the struggle is going forward.

Geneva peace talks aimed at ending Syria’s nearly six year war will reconvene today more than a year after the last round ended unsuccessfully. Is there a new US policy? Are Iranian-Turkish relations also suddenly strained as Trump takes aim at Iran and what might that mean for an end to the war in Syria? John Wight, host of Radio Sputnik's Hard Facts, joins the show to discuss.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly are in Mexico for two days of talks after President Nieto cancelled his White House visit. Mexican people are in the streets. They are angry not just at Trump but at their own government. Might there a massive cross border movement of protest and resistance? James Cockroft, a founder of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists, and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity, discusses the importance of the meeting.

