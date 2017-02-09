To the Barricades: Standing Rock Vows Resistance to Trump and Big Oil

The Dakota Access Pipeline has been given the go ahead by the US Army after Donald Trump signaled his commitment to finish the project. A new stage of resistance awaits as activists vow to fight on at Standing Rock.

German intelligence have said that they have found no evidence of meddling against the government of Angela Merkel, but have at the same time accused Russian media of taking a confrontational approach and looking to influence the outcome of this year’s election. Is this a replay of the “Russian influence” conspiracy theory that’s widely believed about the US election? Geopolitical analysts Dr. Rainer Rothfuss and Dmitry Babich join the show.

The Trump administration could mean a boon to private military and intelligence companies. Erik Prince, among the most notorious of these mercenaries, got a step closer to the center of power with the confirmation of his sister, Betsy DeVos, to Trump’s cabinet. Jeremy Kuzmarov, professor of history at the University of Tulsa and author of Modernizing Repression: Police Training and Nation-Building in the American Century, joins Brian.

