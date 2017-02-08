From the Streets to the Courts: Trump Travel Ban Faces Ultimate Test

The legal and political drama continues over Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning entry from 7 majority-Muslim countries and all refugees. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments yesterday, but is this case destined to be decided by the Supreme Court?

For the first time ever, the Vice-President has had to break a tie in a Senate confirmation hearing. Education Secretary and billionaire political donor Betsy DeVos’ performance during the confirmation showed a profound lack of knowledge about education policy, and her support for privatizing education has sparked outrage among education rights activists. Derek Ford, professor of education studies at Depauw University, joins the show.

Could tensions in the South China Sea be resolved through dialogue despite the Trump administration’s aggressive posture towards China? Secretary of Defence James Mattis said diplomats should work to solve the issue, leading China to express cautious optimism. John Ross, a Senior Fellow at Chonyang Institute for Financial Studies at the Renmin University of China, talks with Brian about if it's too early to tell if diplomacy will win out in US-China relations.

