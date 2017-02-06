Labor's Life or Death Fight: Wall Street's War on Unions in Trump Era

Wall Street and Corporate America’s war against labor unions is moving into high gear. As Donald Trump settles into office with a shocking series of executive orders, his allies in Congress are looking to strike a catastrophic blow at unions in the United States? GOP lawmakers have rolled out national “right to work” legislation, but don’t let the name be deceiving — this is an anti-worker bill. How high are the stakes for the labor movement and for the fate of unionization?

