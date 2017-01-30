Summit Cancelled: Trump Immigration Restrictions Cause US-Mexico Crisis

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled his meeting with Donald Trump as the relationship between the US and Mexican government deteriorates. Trump has signedan executive order suspending the nation's Syrian refugee resettlement program indefinitely, temporarily suspending all refugee entry programs for four months while vetting processes are tightened, and barring entry for nationals of seven mostly Muslim countries, even, perhaps, those with valid visas.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!