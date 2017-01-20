Inauguration Day: Disunited States of America

Today is the Inauguration — a day of celebration for some, but anger and protest for many others. Since the November election, Donald Trump has rolled out a far right cabinet filled with generals and oligarchs. What is on the Trump agenda? And how will poor and working people and the many, many communities he has targeted fight back?

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com.

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!