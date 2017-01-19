US Intel Veterans' Letter to Obama: Where's the Proof? Featuring John Kiriakou

More than 20 U.S. intelligence, diplomatic and military veterans have signed a statement calling on President Obama to present the proof of allegations that Russia was responsible for hacking during the election.

As Obama gets ready to leave office, his pledge to close the torture center at Guantanamo went unfulfilled, even though he says he wishes he could have closed the facility. What will happen to Guantanamo under the incoming Trump administration? Brian is joined by journalist and activist Andy Worthington of closeguantanamo.org.

On the eve of Donald Trump becoming president, Cuba and the US have been scrambling to sign a series of accords that would make it more difficult for him to roll back moves toward normalizing relations. Helen Yaffe, Economic History Fellow at the London School of Economics, joins the show.

