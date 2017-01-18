Grassroots Pressure Wins Chelsea Manning and Oscar Lopez Rivera Freedom

In a big victory for the movement to free political prisoners in the United States, Oscar Lopez Rivera and Chelsea Manning have had their sentences commuted. Who are these soon-to-be former political prisoners, and who is still behind bars for nothing more than speaking out for justice?

Days before taking office, President-elect Donald Trump is engaged in a war of words with intelligence agencies, accusing the outgoing CIA director of being behind the unverified dossier that was leaked last week. Ben Norton, writer for AlterNet, joins Becker to discuss the ongoing battle and how it will impact the country after Trump takes office on Friday.

China is firing back at Trump’s remarks about possibly ending US recognition of the One China policy, as Chinese media says the gloves will come off if he attempts to do so. Is the incoming Trump administration gearing up for a serious global conflict? Patrick Lawrence, writer and author, discusses the ongoing feud between Beijing and the President-elect.

