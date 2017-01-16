Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Real Legacy: A Socialist and Radical

Yesterday people all across the Unites States officially honored the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the venerated leader who was who played a key role in struggling for and ultimately winning the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and then the 1965 Voting Rights Act that was passed to end the disenfranchisement of millions who had been barred from voting. Today, King’s legacy is appropriated by establishment politicians and often watered down, but who was the real Martin Luther King, Jr? Was he merely a pacifist, or was he a radical thinker and man of action?

