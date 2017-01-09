Trump, Republicans Blitz Senate in Confirmation Battle

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States in just 11 days time, but confirmation hearings will already take place beginning tomorrow. In a surprise move, Trump has planned expedited hearings, some of which will overlap with others, in a move that some Democrats say is an effort to avoid public scrutiny of his controversial picks. Will the strategy be successful, and who are Trump's choices in what's shaping up to be the richest administration ever, and certainly one of the most right wing?

