An Absolute Farce: Senate Anti-Russia Hearing Offers Hot Air Not Facts

The Senate Armed Services committee held a hearing, broadcast on almost every TV network in the United States, on the alleged Russian hacking in the election. The hearing was supposed to reveal hard evidence about Russia’s alleged hacking, but this huge spectacle offered no evidence at all. Rather, the Director of National Intelligence stated that his agency had “high confidence” about Russia’s alleged involvement. Was this all smoke with no actual fire?

Donald Trump will finally be confirmed as the next president by Congress today, just two weeks before his inauguration. We’ll look at the complicated process of how the president is elected, or rather appointed. Drew Spencer, Legal Director at the election reform advocacy organization FairVote, joins the show to discuss the strange electoral system.

A battle rages over a statue of political prisoner Leonard Peltier at American University in Washington as a former prosecutor in his case calls for clemency. Rigo, the artist who created the sculpture as AU, joins Becker to talk about his work and why the Peltier case is so important.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!