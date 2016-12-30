Bill Ayers: The Need to Build a Movement Against War and Fascism

Though Ayers' life as a member of the Weather Underground in the 1960s and 70s is often discussed, less attention is given to his work as an award-winning educator and his work in curriculum and instruction. He has released over twenty books, many on education but also memoirs and political works. In "Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto", Ayers discusses the progressive causes and anti-war activism that he has long been a champion of, and how these movements can lead to a fundamentally different world.

