China and America During Trump Era: War, Peace or Something in Between

Will U.S.-China relations reach a boiling point under the Donald Trump administration? Anti-China hawk Peter Navarro is heading up a new National Trade Council as Trump himself has said he doesn’t think the U.S. should necessarily be bound by the One China policy that dates back almost four decades. How have relations between Washington and Beijing reached this degree of turbulence? We’ll examine how the ascendancy of China on the world stage has altered global politics as US hegemony finds itself challenged.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com