Trump Picks Navarro Signaling Increased Confrontation With China

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed anti-China hawk Peter Navarro to head up a new National Trade Council, further aggravating relations with Beijing. Will U.S-China relations reach a boiling point under the Trump administration?

Donald Trump’s pick for US ambassador to Israel is a friend of hardline settlers, and threats to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem are being hurled by the Trump camp — what does this mean for the Palestinian people’s struggle for justice and independence? Professor Ghada Talhami joins Becker to discuss what the ramifications of such a move would be.

The movement against the US military’s presence in Okinawa was dealt a blow this week as Japan’s Supreme Court ruled in favor of the government’s plan to relocate — not remove — the US military base on the island. But Okinawans are determined to keep up the fight. Will Griffin, an activist with Veterans for Peace, joins the show.

